Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $36.60. 15,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.