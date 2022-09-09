Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $36.60. 15,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

