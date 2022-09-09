Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

