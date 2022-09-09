Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Position Lessened by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,421 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.06% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,399,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 9.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 120,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $14.07 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

