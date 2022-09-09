Societe Generale Boosts Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Price Target to €53.00

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €51.00 ($52.04) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Boiron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOIRF remained flat at $46.71 during trading hours on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Boiron has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.
Boiron Company Profile
