Southernsun Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Murphy USA comprises approximately 4.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

