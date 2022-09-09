Southernsun Asset Management LLC Purchases 633 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2,273.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 439.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 117.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 32.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WRK stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

