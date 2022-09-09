Sovos Brands (SOVO) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sovos Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -42.97 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 3.81

Sovos Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Sovos Brands Competitors -154.05% -184.26% -16.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sovos Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 272 1089 1278 29 2.40

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Sovos Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

