SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 219,122 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $27.22.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,568,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 783.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 174,886 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.