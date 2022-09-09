SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 75,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,784. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.