SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,560 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $115,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after buying an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,792,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

