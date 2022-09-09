SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Boosted by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,528,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.