Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $12.57. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 52,439 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
