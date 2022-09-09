Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $12.57. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 52,439 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

