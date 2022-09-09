Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 220,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,994. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

