Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 220,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,994. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.
SPIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.08.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
