Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.
Spire Global stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
