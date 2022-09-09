Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Spire Global Price Performance

Spire Global stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire Global by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Spire Global by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 819,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Articles

