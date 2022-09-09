Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $616-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.10 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 77,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 396.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

