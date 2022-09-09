Stan Klimoff Sells 12,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 4.0 %

GDYN traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 982,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,275. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

