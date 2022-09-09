Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.43

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.43 and traded as high as C$62.72. Stantec shares last traded at C$62.33, with a volume of 131,317 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.82.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.41. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.68.

Stantec Announces Dividend

About Stantec

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.