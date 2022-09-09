Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0014

Starbase (STAR) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Starbase has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $264,811.01 and $36,137.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,964.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00071322 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

