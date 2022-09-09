Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.14. 142,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

