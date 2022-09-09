Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.79

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.79 and traded as high as C$39.83. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$39.78, with a volume of 89,446 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJ shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

