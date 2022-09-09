Step Hero (HERO) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $25,776.17 and $43,490.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.