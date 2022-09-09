Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 44 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 987.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,608,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.46. 9,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.37. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

