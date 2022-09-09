Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 38,705 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,044,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 494.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.20. 29,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

