Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,136 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after buying an additional 5,812,171 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 1,059,158 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,019,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,043,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,318,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,701,566. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

