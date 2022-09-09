Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $67.82. 17,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,721. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

