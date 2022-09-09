Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.