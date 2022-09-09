Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 177,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

