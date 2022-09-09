Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,864 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

ADSK traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $211.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

