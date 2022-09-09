Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,200 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IWM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.87. 456,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

