StockNews.com Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Greif stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

