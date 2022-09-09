Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several brokerages have commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,793,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,646,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 521,661 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

