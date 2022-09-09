Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

