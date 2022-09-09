StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.80.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.34. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 142,803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

