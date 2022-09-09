StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.80.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.34. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 142,803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
