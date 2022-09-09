Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Further Reading

