Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6,574.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 2.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 5.61% of Sun Communities worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

