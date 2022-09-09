Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.86

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 33437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Supremex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$122.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Supremex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Insider Activity

Supremex Company Profile

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,133,585 shares in the company, valued at C$20,854,189. Insiders acquired a total of 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $159,892 over the last three months.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

