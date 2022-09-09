sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $81.86 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 81,056,027 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.