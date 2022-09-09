Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stake Lowered by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,926 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 109,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 3.7 %

STRO stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.