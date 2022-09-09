Swarm Fund Market Cap Reaches $612,806.41 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Swarm Fund has a total market cap of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Swarm Fund Coin Profile

SWM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.