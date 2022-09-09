Swing Trading Up 25.6% This Week (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $150,990.49 and $17.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00141418 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00250978 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001542 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 6,023,757 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

