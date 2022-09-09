Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.45

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.45 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 46822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

