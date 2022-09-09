Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 34,857 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.26. 58,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,525. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.