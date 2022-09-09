Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 750 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

NYSE:WAT traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $426.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

