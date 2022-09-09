Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 7,443 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $202.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,281. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

