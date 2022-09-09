Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.39. The stock had a trading volume of 223,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,647. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

