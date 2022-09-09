Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.29. 42,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,087. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

