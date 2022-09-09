Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $2 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. 13,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.84 and a 1-year high of $234.94. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.00.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.