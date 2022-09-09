Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $231.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,555. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

