Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,965 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.52. The company had a trading volume of 123,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,836. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

