Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 86 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $141.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,191. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

